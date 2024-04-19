Detroit child's abduction prompts non-profit's plea for public vigilance

As she was walking home after school on Wednesday, a 10-year-old was abducted and sexually assaulted. She was found by police over three hours later.

While the girl survived the nightmare, Missing in Michigan is pleading with the public to be more alert.

"We have to watch out for our kids… and that’s one of the things that we try and promote with Missing in Michigan – is you have to watch out for your community, in our community," said Nina Innsted, the director of the non-profit's social media.

Two girls, both 10, were walking back from Gompers Elementary School on the city's west side when a 59-year-old man allegedly approached them, according to Detroit police. One girl went with the man, while the other continued walking home.

After police searched for her for hours, they found her at the man's home on Braile Street and Fenkel Avenue in Detroit.

Innsted said everyone plays a role in keeping kids safe.

Related article

"(If a) kid is walking past your house, you see that kid, you need to keep an eye out," she said. "Be a good neighbor. Be a good community member."

The man who abducted the child was taken into custody. Charges are yet to be determined.

Innsted said, if you see something like this happen, step in.

"I can’t watch my kids 24/7. You can’t watch your kids 24/7. So, if you see a kid that's in trouble, you could step in or say, ‘hey, are you good?" she said.

If a kid tells you an adult is making them feel uncomfortable, believe them.

"We have to let our kids know to trust their gut," Innsted said. "And that if an adult is making them uncomfortable, they need to find a different adult."

Whether you are a kid or an adult, do NOT stop for any strangers.

"Just keep moving," Innsted said. "You don’t want them to get close enough to grab you."