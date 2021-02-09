Detroit church needs donations of winter clothing to help those in need

A southwest Detroit church is asking for some much-needed help. Family of God Church is asking for donations of coats and clothing to give to those most in need so they can survive this frigid winter.

"It is a really lovely thing, and we really need it," said Virginia Patino. "I was just outside freezing on the steps and the pastor with a welcome and said come on inside if you like. I am really glad he did, it was freezing."

Patino one of countless people, who is living on the streets and looking for a warm place to go. Since the pandemic, there are fewer shelters available with the need larger than ever.

Shellisa Rigay says she lived a comfortable life in Ann arbor until she recently lost her job. She had nowhere to go until she found Family of God Church in Detroit.

"A lot of people come in here for a cup of coffee," she said. "And it saves them from getting into something they shouldn't get into because it's community."

"When the pandemic hit and we weren't able to gather, it really hit hard for us," said Pastor Tyler Cronkright. "Because so much of what we do here is based around community and our people are already isolated because of different choices they have made and the different addictions and cycles they are stuck in."

Pastor Cronkright says Family of God feeds the homeless in the neighborhood six nights a week, while providing bible study and addiction support.

They would also like to expand their services..helping young people break the cycle, showing them another way.\

Virginia Patino.lives on the streets and is one of the many people being helped by Family of God Church.

"Part of our heart's desire is being able to intervene from 5 to 12 and bring mentoring and positive thoughts and outcomes to these children, and like we said - break the cycle," said Pastor Jim Hill.

To help serve the need, the church is looking for donations to help provide food and shelter. But right now there is a desperate need for coats, hats, and gloves. They fear many people won't be able to survive the harsh winter.

"Getting people warm and safe has been the most important thing for us and we have done everything that we can," Cronkright said.

Which means volunteers at the church are working to make sure the community knows they are not forgotten.

To donate winter coats, gloves, hats or financially contact Pastor Tyler Cronkright 810-240-4434 at Family of God Church 7354 Whittaker St, Detroit, MI 48209 www.fogdetroit.com or Tyler@FOG.com