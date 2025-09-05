Detroit City Council considering tax on event tickets to fund operations

The Brief Tickets to Detroit events could potentially become more expensive as a new tax was introduced. The possible move is under consideration by City Council to raise money for city operations.



Downtown Detroit has been chock-full of big events lately, from sports, to concerts and festivals. However, tickets to those events could get more expensive if city leaders added a tax to the bill.

Big picture view:

The possible move is under consideration by City Council with the goal of raising more money to cover city operations. The reaction is definitely mixed as it all stemmed from a group that studies ways to bring more tax revenue into cities and some members of Detroit City Council are leaning into it.

Experts say money from an event ticket tax might allow the City to cut property taxes and foot the bill that comes with hosting big concerts and sporting events.

The group Citizens Research Council of Michigan did a study and says a tax on admissions to Detroit entertainment venues and sporting events could generate up to nearly $50 million dollars.

What they're saying:

A member of Council tells FOX 2 it’s certainly one idea to raise needed revenues to cover various city operations like public safety.

The state legislature would have to write and pass a law authorizing the tax and lawmakers would have to determine how much it would be and where the money goes.