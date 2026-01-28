Expand / Collapse search

Detroit City Council member calls for law enforcement mask ban after Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis

Published  January 28, 2026 11:14am EST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Detroit City Council Member At-Large Mary Waters has introduced an ordinance prohibiting law enforcement from wearing masks to conceal their identities. 
    • This comes after ICE agents shot and killed Alex Pretti over the weekend in Minneapolis.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit City Council member introduced an ordinance that would ban law enforcement officers from using masks to conceal their identities in the city.

Called the "Alex Pretti Detroit No Masks Ordinance," Council Member At-Large Mary Waters brought forth the proposal after ICE agents shot and killed a man over the weekend in Minneapolis.

The ordinance:

The ordinance would prohibit local, state, and federal law enforcement officers from wearing masks or other facial coverings to hide their identities while performing their duties in Detroit.

According to a press release from Waters, the ordinance is designed to aid in identifying "individuals engaging in law enforcement activities within the City of Detroit."

"It’s creating this climate of fear and frankly it’s a dangerous situation not just for the public," she said.

What's next:

The ordinance requires Detroit City Council approval.

If approved, the City of Detroit Law Department would determine the penalties for violating it.

The Source: This information is from a press release from Mary Waters.

