Detroit city councilman charged in corruption probe

A Detroit city councilman has been arraigned on a misconduct in office charge.

Detroit councilman Gabe Leland

Gabe Leland appeared via livestream Tuesday in 36th District Court, The Detroit News reported.

The charge involves the alleged acceptance of "a campaign contribution of $7,500 in cash," according to court documents.

Monroe County Prosecutor Michael Roehrig said last year that the cash was to influence a vote on certain matters. Roehrig’s office is handling the case after the Wayne County prosecutor’s office cited a conflict of interest.

A federal grand jury indicted Leland in 2018 on corruption charges tied to $15,000 in bribes and free auto body work solicited and accepted from a business owner in return for help on a property issue.

Leland has announced that he will not seek re-election to a third term representing Detroit’s District 7.

Advertisement

He stood mute at his arraignment Tuesday and the court entered a not guilty plea on Leland’s behalf, according to the newspaper.

He was released on personal bond and has an April 5 probable cause hearing.