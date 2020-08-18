Detroit city councilman Gabe Leland heard in bribe sting from recording obtained by Free Press

Audio recordings secured by the Detroit Free Press and reporter M.L. Elrick put a Detroit city councilman at a southwest Detroit strip club brokering a deal to accept bribes.

Gabe Leland has already been charged but it's the first time we're hearing it on tape.

The players - Leland and Detroit businessman, Bob Carmack. The two met over campaign contributions years back in summer, 2017, meeting over drinks at Sting Gentleman's Club.

Through the music and other sounds - you can hear Leland, seemingly taking a bribe. Carmack was wearing a wire by the FBI - one of several recorded conversations catching Leland.

"Drove straight down to the FBI building knocked on their door and said I'm being extorted," Carmack said.

Carmack, who made a name for himself with lingering lawsuits involving property ownership in Detroit, wanted Leland to block the sale of some of his property in exchange for $15,000 as part of the sting.

It was a deal Leland took.

The recordings were obtained through the Freedom of Information Act by The Detroit Free Press - reveal one of Leland's staffers, picking up an envelope with cash to seal the deal.

"It's not that I helped the feds it's that I felt like I had to pay to play," Carmack said.

Leland was caught up in the whole pay to play game, was indicted by a federal grand jury with bribery after this FBI investigation. It was a story M.L. Elrick broke during his time with FOX 2.

Last month Leland struck a plea deal for accepting a campaign contribution in cash. It is a felony and he's expected to plead guilty, which means he'll be forced to vacate his council seat.

"What would I say to him?" Carmack said, repeating a question. "I'd say this is what happens when you pay to play, brother."