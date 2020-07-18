Detroit councilmember Gabe Leland accused of felony misconduct in office along with past bribery charge

Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland has been charged with a felony misconduct in office.

It is the latest development in his legal woes coming from the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office Friday morning. This, as the councilman was set to head to trial on federal bribery charges in a matter of weeks.

"It appears from reading the news accounts that it's going to be dismissed and the state is going to pick it up," said Todd Perkins, attorney and legal analyst. "I believe that there's more flexibility to work things out from the state perspective than what is allowed or what happens on the federal side. They do not have to relent

Leland was indicted on federal bribery charges in 2018 for allegedly demanding $15,000 from Detroit businessman Bob Carmack to help him in his fight against the city over a longstanding property dispute.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy was set to bring the misconduct charge against Leland at the behest of the feds, but declined to do so, citing a conflict of interest. She is defending the county in a lawsuit that Carmack is bringing against it.

That misconduct case was handed off to Monroe County Prosecutor Michael Roehrig. Leland is accused of accepting payments for votes.

Advertisement

"I understand his position that this was a campaign contribution," Perkin said. "And it's my understanding also that the contribution the bad thing about it, is it was taken in cash."

Political insider Skip Mungo says Leland has no business remaining on city council.

"For the city's sake Gabe Leland should do the honorable thing and step down," said Mongo. "Gabe can no longer govern effectively with these clouds hanging over his head."

"I don't think the council will remove him because you're innocent until proven guilty," said Steve Hood, longtime political consultant. "He'll fall back on that."

Hood says he won't be there for long.

"There's so many people lining up to take him on for his seat next year," Hood said. "He is not going to be able to split the vote like he did last year. You got Bennett, you got Underwood, you may have Ian Conyers, so he's toast either way it goes."

The council is taking a wait and see approach with Leland, he cannot be removed from his seat unless he is convicted, or pleads guilty.