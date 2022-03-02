Detroit City FC offering free admission to Tigers season ticket holders due to MLB lockout

One of Metro Detroit's newest sports teams is trying to fill the void of a likely delayed Major League Baseball season and its traditional opening day.

Detroit City FC, the club soccer team that plays in Hamtramck and has already accrued two first place finishes in its 11-year history has set aside tickets at its home games for any Detroit Tigers fans with baseball season tickets or home opener tickets.

All someone has to do to get a ticket to a game is show proof of a season ticket pass or ticket to the home opener to get access.

"MLB will not start on schedule. Regardless of the causes or the cures, one thing is sure: it's not happening, & we're powerless to do anything about it," the club wrote on Twitter. "Instead of tuning out or flipping on the radio & wallowing in the negativity, let's do something positive."

"Let's offer folks a new tradition. One that won't let them down. One that won't ask them to wait. If you know someone with baseball season tickets or tickets for opening day, tell them Detroit City FC wants to give them their tradition back."

A lockout between players and the league in baseball doesn't look likely to end soon after the players association unanimously agreed not to accept a final proposal before the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

According to reports, the gulf between the two groups remains a wide one.

DCFC says they have set aside tickets to every home match at Keyworth Stadium, where Le Rouge competes. The tickets only pertain to home games in March or April and they'll be free of charge until they run out.

The ticket line can be reached at 313 634 DCFC (3232) or via email at tickets@detcityfc.com.