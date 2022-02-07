Tickets, schedules, and more -- What to know about the 2022 Detroit City FC season

article

The Detroit City Football Club season is quickly approaching.

Related: Ruth Ellis Center gets $50,000 from DCFC Prideraiser

The men's team starts playing on the road March 12 before their March 19 home opener, while the women's team starts play at Keyworth Stadium on May 7.

How to get DCFC tickets

Detroit City season tickets are available now.

There are several season ticket options that include entry to both the men's and women's matches:

City ($150) – Grandstand seating around the stadium, outside the Gold and Rouge sections (includes standing supporter section)

Rouge ($175) – Near-midfield seating in the west grandstand. Gate 1 access behind the section

Gold (Sold out)

VIP ($550) – Private section along south goal line, as well as access to Gold, Rouge, and City sections. Includes wristband with one food voucher and two drink vouchers at each match and access to the Tullamore D.E.W. bar in the section. Priority access to purchase a parking pass

In addition to the season tickets with access to all men's and women's matches, there are DCFC women's packs for $49 and $79. Both include entry to the men's home opener as well.

(Photo by Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Fans can also purchase a 2022 Flex Pack that includes entry to the men's home opener and seven other games of your choice.

More News: Detroit City FC, NISA agree to terms of team's departure

Detroit City FC single game tickets are not available yet, though tickets to the men's home opener are available.

Buy DCFC tickets here.

Parking at DCFC games

Parking is allowed on streets near the stadium, except for Goodson Street, Roosevelt Street, and Gallagher Street south of Jacob Street.

Fans can also park at the Hamtramck Town Center Shopping Center, Fowling Warehouse, and Detroit City Clubhouse.

There is parking available at Veterans Park and the Missant site only for people with pre-paid season passes.

Keyworth Stadium food & drinks

There will be a number of food trucks and drink options available on match days.

This includes food from Royal Kabob, Detroit Dough, Nosh Pit, Amicci’s Pizza, Balkan House, Srodek’s, Pablo’s Tacos, and Slow’s 2 Go.

Drinks from Brew Detroit, Angry Orchard, Stroh's, Tullymore Dew, and Detroit City Distillery will be available, as well as non-alcoholic options, including Faygo and Rip It Energy.

(Photo by Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

DCFC schedules

2022 men's DCFC schedule

San Antonio FC Vs Detroit City FC – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12 At Toyota Field, San Antonio, Texas

Detroit City FC Vs Charleston Battery – 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19 At Keyworth Stadium

Detroit City FC Vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds – 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26 At Keyworth Stadium

Detroit City FC Vs Memphis 901 FC – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2 At Keyworth Stadium

Atlanta United FC 2 Vs Detroit City FC – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 At Fifth Third Bank Stadium, Kennesaw, Georgia

Detroit City FC Vs Birmingham Legion FC – 7 p.m. Friday, April 15 At Keyworth Stadium

Hartford Athletic Vs Detroit City FC – 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23 At Dillon Stadium, Hartford, Connecticut

Detroit City FC Vs New York Red Bulls Ii – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30 At Keyworth Stadium

FC Tulsa Vs Detroit City FC – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7 At Oneok Field, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Detroit City FC Vs Loudoun United FC – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 At Keyworth Stadium

Miami FC Vs Detroit City FC – 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 At Riccardo Silva Stadium, University Park, Florida

Detroit City FC Vs Atlanta United FC 2 – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21 At Keyworth Stadium

Pittsburgh Riverhounds Vs Detroit City FC – 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4 At Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa

Detroit City FC Vs Sacramento Republic FC – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11 At Keyworth Stadium

Detroit City FC Vs El Paso Locomotive FC – 12 p.m. Saturday, June 18 At Keyworth Stadium

Memphis 901 FC Vs Detroit City FC – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25 At Autozone Park, Memphis, Tennessee

Las Vegas Lights FC Vs Detroit City FC – 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2 At Cashman Field, Las Vegas, Nevada

Detroit City FC Vs Hartford Athletic – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 At Keyworth Stadium

Indy Eleven Vs Detroit City FC – 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9 At Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Monterey Bay FC Vs Detroit City FC – 10 p.m. Saturday, July 16 At Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, California

Detroit City FC Vs New Mexico United – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23 At Keyworth Stadium

Tampa Bay Rowdies Vs Detroit City FC – Saturday, August 6 At Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, Florida

Detroit City FC Vs Oakland Roots SC – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13 At Keyworth Stadium

Birmingham Legion FC Vs Detroit City FC – 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 At Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Detroit City FC Vs Louisville City FC – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20 At Keyworth Stadium

Charleston Battery Vs Detroit City FC – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 At Patriots Point Soccer Complex, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Detroit City FC Vs Indy Eleven – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3 At Keyworth Stadium

Colorado Springs Switchbacks Vs Detroit City FC – 9 p.m. Saturday, September 10 At Weidner Field, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Detroit City FC Vs Tampa Bay Rowdies – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 17 At Keyworth Stadium

New York Red Bulls Ii Vs Detroit City FC– 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 21 At Msu Soccer Park At Pittser Field, Montclair, Nj

Detroit City FC Vs FC Tulsa – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24 At Keyworth Stadium

Loudoun United FC Vs Detroit City FC – 6:30 Saturday, October 1 At Segra Field, Leesburg, Virginia

Louisville City FC Vs Detroit City FC – 7:30 Wednesday, October 5 At Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky

Detroit City FC Vs Miami FC – 4 p.m. Saturday, October 15 At Keyworth Stadium

2022 women's DCFC schedule

Advertisement