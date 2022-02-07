Tickets, schedules, and more -- What to know about the 2022 Detroit City FC season
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit City Football Club season is quickly approaching.
The men's team starts playing on the road March 12 before their March 19 home opener, while the women's team starts play at Keyworth Stadium on May 7.
How to get DCFC tickets
Detroit City season tickets are available now.
There are several season ticket options that include entry to both the men's and women's matches:
- City ($150) – Grandstand seating around the stadium, outside the Gold and Rouge sections (includes standing supporter section)
- Rouge ($175) – Near-midfield seating in the west grandstand. Gate 1 access behind the section
- Gold (Sold out)
- VIP ($550) – Private section along south goal line, as well as access to Gold, Rouge, and City sections. Includes wristband with one food voucher and two drink vouchers at each match and access to the Tullamore D.E.W. bar in the section. Priority access to purchase a parking pass
In addition to the season tickets with access to all men's and women's matches, there are DCFC women's packs for $49 and $79. Both include entry to the men's home opener as well.
(Photo by Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)
Fans can also purchase a 2022 Flex Pack that includes entry to the men's home opener and seven other games of your choice.
Detroit City FC single game tickets are not available yet, though tickets to the men's home opener are available.
Parking at DCFC games
Parking is allowed on streets near the stadium, except for Goodson Street, Roosevelt Street, and Gallagher Street south of Jacob Street.
Fans can also park at the Hamtramck Town Center Shopping Center, Fowling Warehouse, and Detroit City Clubhouse.
There is parking available at Veterans Park and the Missant site only for people with pre-paid season passes.
Keyworth Stadium food & drinks
There will be a number of food trucks and drink options available on match days.
This includes food from Royal Kabob, Detroit Dough, Nosh Pit, Amicci’s Pizza, Balkan House, Srodek’s, Pablo’s Tacos, and Slow’s 2 Go.
Drinks from Brew Detroit, Angry Orchard, Stroh's, Tullymore Dew, and Detroit City Distillery will be available, as well as non-alcoholic options, including Faygo and Rip It Energy.
(Photo by Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)
DCFC schedules
2022 men's DCFC schedule
- San Antonio FC Vs Detroit City FC – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12 At Toyota Field, San Antonio, Texas
- Detroit City FC Vs Charleston Battery – 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19 At Keyworth Stadium
- Detroit City FC Vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds – 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26 At Keyworth Stadium
- Detroit City FC Vs Memphis 901 FC – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2 At Keyworth Stadium
- Atlanta United FC 2 Vs Detroit City FC – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 At Fifth Third Bank Stadium, Kennesaw, Georgia
- Detroit City FC Vs Birmingham Legion FC – 7 p.m. Friday, April 15 At Keyworth Stadium
- Hartford Athletic Vs Detroit City FC – 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23 At Dillon Stadium, Hartford, Connecticut
- Detroit City FC Vs New York Red Bulls Ii – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30 At Keyworth Stadium
- FC Tulsa Vs Detroit City FC – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7 At Oneok Field, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Detroit City FC Vs Loudoun United FC – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 At Keyworth Stadium
- Miami FC Vs Detroit City FC – 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 At Riccardo Silva Stadium, University Park, Florida
- Detroit City FC Vs Atlanta United FC 2 – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21 At Keyworth Stadium
- Pittsburgh Riverhounds Vs Detroit City FC – 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4 At Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa
- Detroit City FC Vs Sacramento Republic FC – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11 At Keyworth Stadium
- Detroit City FC Vs El Paso Locomotive FC – 12 p.m. Saturday, June 18 At Keyworth Stadium
- Memphis 901 FC Vs Detroit City FC – 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25 At Autozone Park, Memphis, Tennessee
- Las Vegas Lights FC Vs Detroit City FC – 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2 At Cashman Field, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Detroit City FC Vs Hartford Athletic – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 At Keyworth Stadium
- Indy Eleven Vs Detroit City FC – 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9 At Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Monterey Bay FC Vs Detroit City FC – 10 p.m. Saturday, July 16 At Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, California
- Detroit City FC Vs New Mexico United – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23 At Keyworth Stadium
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Vs Detroit City FC – Saturday, August 6 At Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, Florida
- Detroit City FC Vs Oakland Roots SC – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13 At Keyworth Stadium
- Birmingham Legion FC Vs Detroit City FC – 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 At Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama
- Detroit City FC Vs Louisville City FC – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20 At Keyworth Stadium
- Charleston Battery Vs Detroit City FC – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 At Patriots Point Soccer Complex, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
- Detroit City FC Vs Indy Eleven – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3 At Keyworth Stadium
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks Vs Detroit City FC – 9 p.m. Saturday, September 10 At Weidner Field, Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Detroit City FC Vs Tampa Bay Rowdies – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 17 At Keyworth Stadium
- New York Red Bulls Ii Vs Detroit City FC– 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 21 At Msu Soccer Park At Pittser Field, Montclair, Nj
- Detroit City FC Vs FC Tulsa – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24 At Keyworth Stadium
- Loudoun United FC Vs Detroit City FC – 6:30 Saturday, October 1 At Segra Field, Leesburg, Virginia
- Louisville City FC Vs Detroit City FC – 7:30 Wednesday, October 5 At Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky
- Detroit City FC Vs Miami FC – 4 p.m. Saturday, October 15 At Keyworth Stadium
2022 women's DCFC schedule
- Detroit City FC Vs Kalamazoo FCSaturday, May 7 At 7:30 Pm Et @ Keyworth Stadium
- Detroit City FC Vs Racing LouisvilleThursday, May 12 At 7:30 Pm Et @ Keyworth Stadium
- Racing Louisville Vs Detroit City FCSunday, May 15 At 1 Pm @ Lynn Family Training Facility, Louisville, KY
- Midwest United Vs Detroit City FCThursday, May 26 At 7:00 Pm Et @ Aquinas College, Grand Rapids, MI
- Flint City AFC Vs Detroit City FCSunday, May 29 At 4:00 Pm Et @ Atwood Stadium, Flint, MI
- AFC Ann Arbor Vs Detroit City FCWednesday, June 1 At 7:30 Pm Et @ Tbd
- Detroit City FC Vs Kings Hammer FCSunday, June 5 At 4:00 Pm Et @ Keyworth Stadium
- Detroit City FC Vs AFC Ann ArborWednesday, June 15 At 7:30 Pm @ Keyworth Stadium
- Kalamazoo FC Vs Detroit City FCFriday, June 18 At 7:00 Pm @ Mayor's Riverfront Park, Kalamazoo, MI
- Detroit City FC Vs Midwest UnitedTuesday, June 28 At 7:30 Pm Et @ Keyworth Stadium
- Detroit City FC Vs Indy 11Friday, July 1 At 7:30 Pm Et @ Keyworth Stadium
- Indy 11 Vs Detroit City FCSaturday, July 9 At 2:00 Pm Et @ Carroll Stadium, Indianapolis, IN