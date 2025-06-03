Detroit City FC's new Corktown stadium project planned for 2027

The Brief Detroit City FC's co-owner Sean Mann shared the plans for the new Corktown stadium. The professional soccer club is moving from its current Hamtramck site by 2027.



Detroit City FC will soon be scoring goals in their own backyard. The longtime professional soccer club is packing up and moving from Hamtramck to Corktown soon.

Sean Mann is the co-founder, co-owner and CEO of Detroit City FC.

"It’s exciting. Soccer's grown so much since then, but at the same time there’s going to be a whole new generation of kids exposed to it in ways that you can’t imagine at this point," he said.

And the 2026 World Cup is one year away. For the first time in 30 years it will be on American turf, or pitch, if you prefer.

"I think it’s a big moment for the sport and this country." he said. "Actually the first soccer game I ever went to was in ‘93 when they did the warmup for the World Cup at the Silverdome, right."

Detroiters will be able to catch homegrown professional soccer right in their own backyard.

"We’ve bought 17 acres of land focused on the hospital site, and we’re building a forever home for soccer here in Metro Detroit," Mann said.

Mann says they’ll soon be making the move to Corktown, The new Detroit home will be a modern, soccer-specific stadium that the fans will love, he says.

And now, they've bought some of the land around it.

"We have some adjacent parcels which we’ll use for parking," he said. "But also we’re working on partnerships with developers to do some complimentary development that supports the stadium project."

The plan may include match-day bars or hot spots that people can go to anytime of the year.

"I think you’ll see retail that you would have in neighborhood," he said. "Whether it’s dry cleaning or a record shop."

Mann says in addition to team success, he also wants to build up the community - which is a win for everyone.

"We have an opportunity to do a very neighborhood-oriented stadium that ties in all the positivity that’s happening on Michigan Ave. in Corktown with all the positivity on Vernor and Mexicantown," he said. "To do something that’s very unique, a very locally-oriented project."

Detroit City FC is hoping to open by their 2027 season.



