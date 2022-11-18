Detroit City FC player previews Team USA ahead of 2022 Qatar World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is here and George Chomakov, a midfielder for Detroit City Football Club for 8 years, is one of millions of fans ready to watch.

"There’s always a Cinderella story, there’s always a team that surprises everybody, there’s always a player that surprises everybody. You just never know," he said.

Held every four years, the World Cup soccer tournament runs this year from November 20 through December 18. Thirty-two teams will battle it out across eight venues in Qatar -- the first time it’s ever been held in the Middle East. And there’s another difference.

"Usually, every world cup so far has been in the summer. But due to the fact that Qatar is really hot in the summertime, they had to move it in the winter," Chomakov said.

Each country chooses up to 26 of the best of the best players to represent them in the tournament. But first, the team has to qualify to even compete. In 2018, the United States Men’s National Team actually did not qualify, but that’s not the case this time around.

"I think USA has a very young squad, very young team. It’s very interesting because a lot of those players are playing in the best leagues around the world," Chomakov said.

Team USA has made 10 World Cup appearances -- the best they’ve finished was third place in 1930. For their first match, the Americans take on Wales 2 p.m. EST Monday. You can catch it on Fox 2.

"I think it’s really good for people who don’t watch the sport to tune in, see what it’s all about -- the atmosphere, the games, the quality of matches," Chomakov said.