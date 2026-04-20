The Brief A Detroit mother is crestfallen after two of her kids were killed in a shooting at a gas station. Both Jasmine and Trevor Sheeler were struck by gunfire during an altercation on Detroit's west side. The shooter was arrested by police. Investigators say the altercation stemmed from a crash earlier in the evening.



The mother of two siblings killed at a Detroit gas station over the weekend is reeling from the loss of her kids.

Stacy Roberson said it felt like a "hole has been put in my heart that can't be filled" after her 25-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter were killed by gunfire on the city's west side near Redford Township.

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Three people died after gunfire erupted at a Detroit gas station early Sunday morning.

Trevor Sheeler, 25, and Jasmine Sheeler, 24, were both killed after being struck when someone opened fire at the corner of McNicols and Lahser on the border of Detroit and Redford Township.

A third victim, identified as Jasmine's boyfriend, was also killed.

Security video from the Sunoco gas station shows the moment the victims confronted someone inside a vehicle around 3 a.m. The footage includes two cars pulling up to a gas pump and three people getting out of a black-colored sedan and exchanging words with someone seated in a red sedan.

As they approach the car, one of them reaches into the red car and a fight breaks out. Shots were then fired, striking the three.

The suspect stayed on the scene and waited for police to arrive. They were then taken into custody.

Investigators say the fighting stems from a car crash prior to the meet-up at the gas station.

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Dig deeper:

Stacy Roberson said her kids the life of the party.

"Always active," she said. "It wasn't a day that I didn't hear from them."

Both were her middle children, she told FOX 2.

"I lost two heartbeats. I lost two heartbeats," she said. "I’m just still trying to make sense of the whole thing. I feel like I’m lost, like a hole has been put in my heart that can’t be filled."

Both Jasmine and Trevor leave behind young children.

"There’s no questions that we can answer because at the end of the day the end result is always the same," said Roberson.

Jasmine Sheeler, 24, (left), Stacy Roberson, and Trevor Sheeler.

What you can do:

A gofundme has been set up to support the family as they raise money for funeral costs.

The link can be found by tapping here.