Detroit City FC will be reimbursed millions of dollars for demolishing the old structure, the council voted on Tuesday.

Big picture view:

The city council gave their blessing to Detroit City FC's demolition plan for the vacant Southwest Detroit Hospital site on Tuesday, approving the request during Tuesday's meeting.

The blighted former hospital sits on five parcels of land along Michigan Avenue and 20th Street. DCFC wants to build a new stadium for the team's future soccer games.

Removing the vacant structure is expected to cost $6.5 million.

During its meeting, the council approved a resolution to reimburse DCFC up to $5.92 million for the removal.

The backstory:

First built in 1974, the Southwest Detroit Hospital operated until 1991. It reopened as the United Community Hospital in 1997 before closing down in 2006.

It's sat vacant ever since.

In May 2024, DCFC announced plans to erect a new stadium to replace its current venue in Hamtramck. Before that, the team played at Cass Tech High School.

Over the years, DCFC has expanded its reach and moved into better leagues as it improved in play.