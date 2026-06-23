Detroit city leaders weigh in on curfew violations amid police shooting

The Brief Detroit police shot an 18-year-old male who was allegedly armed with a weapon hours before the fireworks. Detroit police also say a 19-year-old who was in the group with the 18-year-old was arrested during that investigation.



Nearly two hours before an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect for the Ford Fireworks in Detroit, police shot an 18-year-old male who was allegedly armed with a weapon near Campus Martius Park during a police chase.

Big picture view:

Detroit police also say a 19-year-old who was in the group with the 18-year-old was arrested during that investigation. Police said the 19-year-old was armed with a weapon.

FOX 2 spoke to Mayor Mary Sheffield and Police Chief Todd Bettison. They want to make sure people understand that there were thousands of people downtown to enjoy the fireworks. Unfortunately, not everyone followed the law, but they say the big picture is that overall, things went well.

What they're saying:

"We did detain 180 youth for curfew violations, and overall I thought it went well," said Bettison. "We put out the warning, and some folks didn't listen, and as a result, their kids got detained." We did detain approximately eight firearms, so I told individuals we have our evolved metal detectors. Don't bring your firearms downtown. We did have individuals detained for carrying concealed weapons."

"I think it's a tool in the toolbox," said Sheffield. "We have to have rules in place to keep order in this city, and this is a family fun event that's been in place for 60 years. Every family and child that comes downtown has a right to enjoy it in peace and safety."

The other side:

FOX 2 also spoke with Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters, who voted against the 8 p.m. curfew, which applied to all unaccompanied minors ages 17 and under.

"You know that the fireworks is approaching every single year, and we wait until the 11th hour to say, 'okay, we need these curfews in place.' Why not educate the parents of the children in advance? Let them know what is expected and what's going to happen if they don't follow the guidelines," said Waters.

Minors who violated the curfew were brought to holding centers, and teens and guardians could face potential fines.

The police chief says he will work with Ms. Waters on a plan to get information about a curfew out much earlier if one is put in place next year.

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