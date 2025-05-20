Detroit clothing store targeted three times by thieves, costing thousands in damages

The Brief The ‘Man Cave’ on 6 Mile in Detroit has been the victim of multiple attempted thefts caught on camera. The owner, Nora Manjo, says they’ve hit her store not once, not twice, but three times. Manjo tells FOX 2 she thinks her store is being targeted for its luxury urban brands.



A Detroit shop has been targeted by thieves three times and is now out thousands of dollars in damages.

What they're saying:

Nora Manjo, owner of Man Cave on 6 Mile or McNichols Road, says she's fed up. Her security cameras captured the more recent burglary attempt, with the suspects trying to use a truck and chains to break in.

They’ve hit her store not once, not twice, but three times.

"When I hear that sound, I just immediately hit 911. My heart drops when I look at my camera to see what they’re doing," she said.

Timeline:

Manjo showed FOX 2 surveillance video from the second incident in December 2024. In the video, her cameras caught thieves using power tools, as they tried to cut through the front door lock.

"I’m just thankful that I added more security measures because I learned my lesson," she said.

Then, around 5 a.m. on Friday, the suspects were caught on camera again, pulling up in two vehicles. Eventually, the suspects linked a chain from their truck to the store gate, trying to break it open.

"Replacing the gate and everything that they damaged is $6,000 in damages alone, you know? Now there’s on-site security that we hired, so now we have 24-hour security," Manjo said. "I got cameras going all day. Everything has to keep going up."

She’s also filed police reports each time, and still, no arrests.

"We need a task force that works on these businesses being broken into in the area," she said.

Dig deeper:

Manjo tells FOX 2 she thinks her store is being targeted for its luxury urban brands, and while she knows other businesses are getting hit too, she wonders why no one is speaking up.

"Not a vehicle driving on 6 Mile back-and-forth called 911 and said, 'Hey, there is some suspicious activity in front of the stores," she said.

Manjo is still waiting for her new security gate to come and is also planning on installing concrete pillars to help secure her storefront.