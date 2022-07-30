Detroit couple marries at hospital after bride's mom placed on life support

A Detroit couple got married at the hospital after the bride's mom was hospitalized and could not leave.

Tamika Hester's mom Shirley was hospitalized on July 2nd at Sinai Grace Hospital after having a diabetic episode. They all thought she’d be better in a few days, but it worsened.

"Just out-of-the-blue one night, I got the phone call in the middle of the night that she was on life support," Tamika said.

MORE: Detroit Fire wins Tug Across the River

After some time, Shirley began to get better. Working with DMC staff, Tamika and Timothy did a last-minute change of venue.

"She woke up a little dazed, like what are you all doing here? Seeing Tim come around the corner with the tux on, and she realizes I had a wedding dress, it became clear what was going on, Tamika said."

"It was a no-brainer; it had to be done, her mother had to see it, we couldn’t have it any other way," said Timothy.

The newlyweds say they have a lot to be thankful for.

"I am so fortunate and blessed, my mom is on the road to recovery, expecting her return soon, and I married the love of my life, and we got to give a real kiss without the masks," Tamika said.

