Detroit curfew fine proposal met with pushback from residents and councilmembers

The City of Detroit may be one step closer to seeing its first curfew fine jump in nearly 40 years because of a recent rise in youth violence and crime.

Big picture view:

On Tuesday, the Detroit City Council is expected to vote on whether to increase the violation to a minimum of $250. The goal is to keep young people in Detroit safer, but as FOX 2 learned, not everyone agrees this is the right way to do things.

"Today, it was all about an amendment requested to increase the fines," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison. "The fine hasn’t been increased since 1987. Currently, it’s $75. We’re asking for a first time offense, that it goes up to $250. For a second offense, it goes up to $500. We feel like that’s reasonable."

What they're saying:

According to city officials, if the proposed fines can not be paid, the parent could participate in a parental responsibility course.

Meanwhile, at a hearing about the proposal, there was some pushback from Detroiters and city councilmembers.

FOX 2's Brandon Hudson interviewed Bettison on the proposal and its possible future.

Hudson: "You’re a parent. Many of your officers are parents as well. So when you have to go to these scenes, and you’re seeing a child that’s a victim of violence. What goes through your mind?"

Todd Bettison: "You imagine your child lying there. It’s the most gut-wrenching, toughest thing that you can see. It reminds me of when a police officer is killed in a line of duty. Folks are saying, ‘are you trying to criminalize parents and kids?’ No! We’re not. This amendment even took jail time out of it."

Hudson: "How confident are you that this proposal will pass?"

Todd Bettison: "I’m confident. I believe we do have the votes. I just want to thank the city councilmembers and Detroiters too, for their robust discussions."