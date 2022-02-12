Detroit dad killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2020; driver still wanted by police

Steven Radcliff was a pedestrian walking two blocks away from his home when he was fatally struck by a car on Detroit's east side.

Police said Steven was killed on March 17, 2020 at around 1:33 a.m. He was hit by a white Ford Escape near Dequindre St and E Robinwood St just south of 7 Mile Rd.

Investigators said the driver did not stop at the scene. The car had heavy damage to the front and lost its front grill at the scene.

"I think about all the things that are never going to get to happen," said Beverly Winfrey, Steven's mother. "The daddy daughter dances and just being there for his daughter, you know, he loved his daughter."

Beverly said that a neighbor caught the crash on a Ring doorbell camera.

"It sounds like a car accident. It doesn't sound like someone had hit a person, so they know that they hit something," Beverly said.

He was 27-years-old and leaves behind his young daughter.

"We have pictures of him and her and family. We're going to make sure she knows who her dad was," Beverly said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $4,500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up.