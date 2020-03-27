Detroit debunks rumors the city is cutting people’s water off 

Videos are circulating on social media suggesting the city of Detroit is cutting off people’s water during this pandemic.

There was outrage on Facebook over a video posted to the site Thursday night.

“In the middle of a pandemic they're here to turn the water off,” the woman says in the video.

“They” being the water department. It was shared hundreds of times, prompting calls to the news media and questions for the water department.

“It was completely false -- that's the problem,” said Detroit Water and Sewerage Director Gary Brown.

RELATED: Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

Brown says they haven't turned off any water since announcing the water re-start program to combat the coronavirus on March 9.

Advertisement

“We're just trying to get the water on as quick as we can. We are not shutting people off for non-payment -- that is not happening,” he said.

Brown says on Wednesday the water department fixed the pipes and put in a new meter at a house on Sturdivant. On Thursday, they were back there to check on the job.

“For people to say he was there to cut off water and then videotape him and put him on the Internet -- it's disheartening,” he said.

The water department - for years - has been criticized for mass water shut-offs in the city and is now being met with skepticism as well as optimism as it works to get everyone enrolled in the re-start program.

RELATED: Track Michigan coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

“The men and women at DWSD are working so hard through horrendous conditions,” Brown said.

He says the re-start program is going well - a number of plumbers are out there making repairs and getting the water turned back on.

“We have just over 800 customers who we've restored their water and so they’re back in service,” he said.

Brown says 10 crews were out on Friday, filling 150 work orders and there are still people calling to get enrolled in the $25 re-start program. That number is 313-386-9727.

“We're going to still get out there every day and work hard and try to get water back on for our citizens,” he said.