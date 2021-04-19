Detroit debuts no-appointment needed walk-in vaccination sites

"All across America vaccines are dropping, I suspect it's the publicity in the Johnson and Johnson pause," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "What this says is we have to change our strategy."

Duggan announced that on Tuesday Detroit's no appointment necessary, walk-in vaccination initiative officially begins.

"You can walk in at TCF, no appointment. At TCF park on the roof and take the elector down, the Farwell Rec Center, Northwest Activity Center, and Samaritan Center on Connor," Duggan said.

There are other sites throughout the city that will accommodate both appointments and walk-ins including Henry Ford High School.

The city's health department is also doing its part to get more people vaccinated with the launch of its Power Hour to separate truth from rumors.

"Monday through Friday noon to one ask questions you want to ask, we will give you an honest answer," Duggan said.

The mayor believes as more people get vaccinated - the city can prosper.

"There is no reason this summer we can't reopen Detroit, to the way that we know it," he said.

As the mayor pushes vaccines he's also pushing for Detroiters to help remove blight to prosper the city Every year. as you can see here in years past. Motor City Make Over allows citizens to volunteer and beautify their neighborhood.

The program starts in May but you can sign up now, HERE.

"You can be outdoors with masks and do this very safely," Duggan said. "And I am confident by May it is going to be even safer than it is right now."