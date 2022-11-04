Detroit Demolition giving returning citizens another chance, neighborhoods a rebirth

A program that gives returning citizens a second chance and forgotten neighborhoods new life is having an incredible impact on Detroit's west side.

The city of Detroit is busy boarding up abandoned homes, like a burned-out one on the city's west side. Marcus Williams is the team leader on this project and just a couple of years ago, he wasn't in this place. Instead, he was in jail for beating up a guy who attacked a relative.

He's not proud of it but he's proud of what he's doing now.

"It was some time that I can't get back away from my kids and I learned a hard lesson and, due to that, I'm here today to tell a different story," Williams said.

He's not alone. Byron Cooper's story is similar. He spent time behind bars and, as a returning citizen, he needed to get back to work and give back.

"Just looking for jobs, I came across the city of Detroit," Cooper said. "And end up getting a position for demolition to come over here with these guys and make a change in the neighborhood. We're boarding up these properties and stuff like that."

It's part of the city's commitment to get people working.

Lajuan Counts is the Director of Detroit's Demolition Department and says as citizens return, it's a chance to give them an opportunity to make a difference.

"We have a large percentage of returning citizens on our field crews and we're very proud to have them working with us," Counts aid. "We found that they're some of our strongest employees."

Since 2016, the city has boarded up over 20,000 structures, clear-boarded 1,500 properties they hope to sell, and demo'd more than 2,700 structures that are clearing the way for cleaner, safer neighborhoods.

Mayor Mike Duggan has said the goal is to be blight-free by 2024. There are plenty of opportunities for returning citizens to help make that happen with jobs paying around $22 or $24 per per hour.

"It's a beautiful time to be a part of this community,"

"It's a lot of different jobs and skills for life programs that they have with the city of Detroit to get different types of trades and stuff like that. So there's a lot for returning citizens and not just returning citizens but anybody looking to further their self,"

Returning citizens looking to join the crew in Detroit can apply here.