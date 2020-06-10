Detroit demonstrators march for 13th straight night for racial justice

Almost two weeks of chants echoed along the streets of Detroit Wednesday, on the 13th night of protests.

The threat of severe weather on Wednesday did not stop the movement that's taken up residence outside Detroit Public Safety Headquarters, every afternoon at 4 p.m.

"People will be out here every single day and we encourage them to be out here," said Nakia Wallace.

Activists Wallace and Tristan Taylor have emerged as leaders starting the group Detroit Will Breathe…announcing they'll take the next two days off to regroup.

"When we come back Saturday, that we come back really hitting the ground running," Taylor said.

This comes a day after the two sat down with Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig with a list of demands for policy changes - including defunding the police - and using that money for other community programs.

"I think the thing that people are most concerned about is that we have real substantive change," Taylor said. "We have those demands; how do we make those demands real."

Taylor told FOX 2 on Tuesday that the meeting was not productive. Detroit Deputy Mayor Conrad Mallett says they are not backing the defund the police movement, but they did agree on some social justice issues presented to them.

"I do think that dealing with the inequities with race absolutely this is the moment that as the mayor has said we are in," said Mallet on Tuesday.

Wednesday's crowd the last two days were smaller than we've seen - but there still were 100 to 150 marching While some of the familiar faces won't be out here until the weekend - protesters are still encouraged to come out.