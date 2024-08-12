Detroit doc made sexual advances on 76-year-old, touched himself - prosecutor says

The Brief Detroit doctor Stephen Mason is charged with assault, indecent exposure Mason is accused of touching himself in front of a 76-year-old woman after she rejected him He was given a $1,000 personal bond



A Detroit doctor is facing time in prison after authorities in Macomb County said he made unwanted sexual advances on a 76-year-old woman and touched himself in front of her.

Stephen Mason, 54, was charged with misdemeanor assault and indecent exposure after the unwanted encounter earlier this month.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor, Mason befriended the 76-year-old woman online and was driving her home from a hair appointment on Aug. 1.

When they arrived at the woman's home, she invited Mason. That's where officials said Mason made sexual advances on her – which she rejected. When he was turned away, prosecutors say he then began masturbating in front of her.

Mason was charged on Monday with assault, a 93-day misdemeanor, and aggravated indecent exposure, a two-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Sterling Heights and given a $1,000 personal bond.

"Our legal system does not discriminate based on profession or social standing. Whether you are a doctor or any other member of the community, the law applies equally to everyone. We are dedicated to pursuing justice impartially, ensuring that all individuals are held accountable for their actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.