Detroit Dog Rescue takes notice of Metro Detroit woman rescuing neglected dogs and cats

A Metro Detroit woman is saving dumped dogs out of her own pocket and has now gained the attention of the Detroit Dog Rescue.

Big picture view:

FOX 2 stumbled upon Elizabeth Sammut's encampment for stray and dumped dogs in October while looking for a dumped dog in a west side Detroit neighborhood.

She takes them in on her own dime, housing them on properties she owns. Meanwhile, her story caught the attention of Kristina Rinaldi with the Detroit Dog Rescue.

"What she is doing is becoming an ambassador for the entire neighborhood," said Rinaldi.

Dig deeper:

She is keeping the strays fed, housed, and vaccinated, and ensuring the neighborhood, which is near a school, remains safe.

"As I’m driving through here, I saw five kids walking, and it’s like I’ve been doing this. I have seen kids killed. I have seen kids mauled. It’s serious on so many fronts," said Rinaldi.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the Detroit Dog Rescue can do so by tapping here.