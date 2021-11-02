Detroit Dog Rescue volunteers save pup from dilapidated house

article

Detroit Dog Rescue volunteers worked to save a dog from a dilapidated house Monday night.

The dog, who has been named Cinder, was trapped in a burnt-out house. Rescuers were able to get to the terrified from the roof.

(Photo: Detroit Dog Rescue)

Cinder was kept overnight at Bark Nation. She is now receiving care from DDR.

The organization said Cinder is one of several critical cases it has handled in the past day, and emergency rescues will increase in the winter. You can donate to help rescued animals here.

