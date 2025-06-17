Detroit drive-by shooting leaves two women injured

The Brief Two women in their 20s were shot in a drive-by on Detroit's west side, linked to a prior park fight. Police are searching for two men in a blue sedan; firearms and shell casings were found at the scene. Captain Shannon Hampton urges community help, emphasizing that gun violence isn't the answer in the working-class area.



Two women were shot and wounded on Detroit’s west side in what police are calling an apparent drive-by shooting.

What they're saying:

Detroit police say the shooting this afternoon was in response to a fight that happened on Monday at a nearby park. Two women in their 20s were hospitalized while the search is on for two men believed to be responsible for the shooting.

An unusual scene played out for hours Tuesday near the corner of Braile and Sawyer on Detroit’s west side.

"It’s a nice area, it’s a working-class area. Gun violence is never the answer to anything," said Detroit police captain Shannon Hampton.

Timeline:

Police responded to a report of multiple gunshots. Evidence markers littered the street as the crime scene grew larger.

Police say it was the result of a drive-by shooting.

"The suspects came down the street and fired multiple rounds at the location and than fled. We are actively investigating. We know it was a late model blue sedan involved," Hampton said. "We had two injured who were taken to the hospital by a local ambulance, both in stable condition."

FOX 2 was told two women in their 20s were struck and taken to the hospital.

One person on the scene, who didn’t want to go on camera, told me that his house was struck by a stray bullet. He says he wasn’t home at the time, but his wife and child were.

In addition to bullet shell casings, a number of firearms were left at the scene and taken by police as evidence.

Dig deeper:

As for what led up to the shooting, DPD says it could be connected to an argument that led to a fight at a nearby park on Monday. They say there were no reported injuries from Monday’s encounter.

What's next:

Police have released a vague description of two men driving a blue sedan that was seen speeding away following the shooting. They’re hoping someone with information will come forward so they can make an arrest.