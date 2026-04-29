Detroit elementary students sickened by marijuana edibles

The Brief Six kids were sickened after eating marijuana edibles and sent to the hospital, Detroit Public Schools were sent. The children were enrolled at Edison Elementary School. The incident is part of a growing trend involving kids finding their parents cannabis products.



Detroit public schools says six of its students enrolled at an elementary school were sent to the hospital after consuming edible cannabis.

The incident underscores the dangers of children eating marijuana products, likely finding them in their homes left out and within reach.

What we know:

Six students enrolled at Edison Elementary School in Detroit were hospitalized after eating edibles infused with marijuana.

The kids will be okay, according to a statement issued by Detroit Public Schools.

"We continue to remind all families to secure their edibles and to have conversations with their children about not consuming any food or candy they do not purchase themselves or obtain from home," the statement read.

Since its legalization for recreational adult use only, incidents of children getting their hands on marijuana products have been climbing.

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Dig deeper:

Superintendent Nikoli Vitti has lamented the growing trend, calling for greater restrictions on sales across Michigan and in Detroit to combat the ease by which kids are finding and consuming edibles.

Doctors at hospitals have also seen an alarming number of cases involving kids finding their parent's edibles and ending up in the emergency room.

What they're saying:

The Detroit Cannabis Industry Association released a statement about the kids being hospitalized, calling it a "painful reminder" for why Detroit needs to seriously consider the difference between regulated and unlicensed cannabis sales:

"First and foremost, our prayers are with the students, their families, the educators, and the school community impacted by this frightening incident," said Al "BJ" Williams, President of the Detroit Cannabis Industry Association. "No child should ever have access to marijuana edibles or intoxicating products of any kind. This is exactly why the cannabis industry must be regulated, tested, age-gated, labeled, tracked, and held accountable. There is no room in Detroit for unlicensed businesses selling illegal products, unregulated edibles, intoxicating hemp products, or anything packaged to look like candy or snacks that can appeal to children."