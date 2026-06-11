Gordie Howe International Bridge opening delayed

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The Brief The opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge has been delayed. Sources told FOX 2 it was going to open on June 15, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Friday. It's unclear when the bridge will open to traffic.



The opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge has been delayed.

Gorde Howe bride opening delayed

What we know:

The United States and Canada agreed to delay the opening of the bridge, which will connect Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, to take "necessary time to resolve any outstanding issues," according to the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

The bridge was expected to open to traffic on June 15, sources told FOX 2. A ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Friday has also been delayed.

"We appreciate the efforts of workers on both sides of the border to get the bridge to its current state of readiness. As we prepare for the eventual opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, we will keep invitees updated, and more information will follow. We regret any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding," Windosr-Detroit Bridge Authority said in a statement.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the bridge will open for use and when the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held.

Months of uncertainty ahead of bridge opening

Dig deeper:

The delayed bridge opening comes after decades of planning, political battles, and years of construction. This year, there was uncertainty surrounding the bridge's opening after President Donald Trump in February was holding off signing on opening the bridge up to use as leverage in trade talks with Canada.

Local perspective:

When the bridge does open to the public, it will help with traffic flow for those traveling between the United States and Canada.

The bridge is six lanes and connects two highways, which should make border crossing more seamless.