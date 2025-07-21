Detroit EMTs who helped deliver two babies reunite with growing family weeks later

The Brief Two EMT's that helped deliver a baby for a Detroit woman have a reunion with their new mother. The two responders had not been on the job long and had never delivered a baby before. The two babies, Janiyah and Jaliyah Howard, were born on July 1, 2025.



A special reunion is taking place in Detroit nearly three weeks after two EMTs with the Detroit Fire Department responded to a 911 call that delivered two times the joy.

Big picture view:

Two Detroit Fire Department EMTs, Bacarri Stanley and Michael Bache, are returning to the home where they responded to a 911 call about a woman in labor.

At first, the two EMTs believed Jessica Johnson’s delivery was over, so they rushed to assist the baby. But then, out of nowhere, the mom yelled, ‘I gotta push!’

It’s not the first surprise, as after months of thinking she was having one baby, Johnson learned a few weeks ago she was having two, and she thought they would be delivered in a hospital.

The two responders had not been on the job long and had never delivered a baby before, but their training kicked in, and these EMTs played their position, helping deliver the second baby.

Johnson, who has three other children, was also happy.

The two babies, Janiyah and Jaliyah Howard, were born on July 1, 2025.

Local perspective:

Later, after the special delivery, the EMTs returned on Monday with a special delivery of their own. The two brought a bed that they said they would put up for her, as well as cribs that they would put up for both twin daughters.

The older children also got toys.

As the two EMTs complete this mission, they’ve learned some critical awareness about themselves: they love the joy of helping people.