Detroit extras needed for 'Pawn Stars Do America'

The cast of "Pawn Stars" is hitting the road to film a new show, and a stop in Detroit is coming up.

Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Austin "Chumlee" Russell will visit shops around the country for "Pawn Stars Do America." The Detroit location hasn't been specified, but the show is looking for extras for filing that begins later this month.

Background extras are needed for Sept. 26-28 and Oct. 3-5.

Extras must be 18 and older, from the Detroit area, and will be used for about eight hours. Extras will get $150 for a day of taping.

They'll also be allowed to bring a unique item for the cast to appraise and possibly buy.

Apply to be an extra here.

People interested in selling items on the show can also request to apply for free. Sign up here.

