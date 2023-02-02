Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

article

The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series.

Two of their stops will be in Michigan

A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.

"Rick, Corey and Chumlee are crossing the country and coming to a city near you! For a chance to Pawn your item on Season 2 of Pawn Stars Do America email PawnStarsDoAmerica@ITV.com," read the post.

The original show, which aired on the History Channel, was filmed in Las Vegas and followed the daily happenings of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. It's grown to be one of the network's highest rated shows.

The show's spinoff series Pawn Stars Do America follows a similar formula, but the same trio take their expertise on the road.