Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Detroit Wednesday night
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle in Detroit early Wednesday evening.
The man riding on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived around 6:30 p.m.
They were called to the 18900 block of Morang after reports that a silver car crashed into a motorcycle.
The driver remained at the scene while authorities investigated the deadly crash.
It's unclear what led to the fatal accident.