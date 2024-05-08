Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Detroit Wednesday night

article

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle in Detroit early Wednesday evening.

The man riding on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived around 6:30 p.m.

They were called to the 18900 block of Morang after reports that a silver car crashed into a motorcycle.

The driver remained at the scene while authorities investigated the deadly crash.

It's unclear what led to the fatal accident.