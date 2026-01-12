Detroit family ducks for cover as their home is littered with bullets

The Brief A Detroit home was shot on camera, leaving a family traumatized. The homeowner says she does not know the shooter at all. No one was hurt.



It was a terrifying moment for a Detroit mother and her family as bullets ripped through her home early Saturday morning.

Big picture view:

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Saturday on Birwood Street, right off 7 Mile. On camera, the suspect can be seen approaching the house, banging on the door several times, yelling for someone to answer, but no one did.

Those on the inside were ducking for cover.

The homeowner says she does not know the shooter at all. Police say he ran off, then came back and fired more shots into the house as well as a parked car before running off for good.

"Bullet hole right here. There’s one through here. And the last one is here. Those are the three that came through the home," the homeowner said. "One actually went through the living room, through the kitchen, through the bathroom, to the bathroom door."

No one was hurt, at least not physically. Mentally, that is a different story.

What you can do:

Many are asked to call Detroit police right away and help get that person off the street.