Detroit family living in fear after home targeted by gunfire several times

A Detroit woman says her house has been shot up three times over the last few months. She and her family are now terrified, searching for answers.

So far, the victims say they haven’t gotten much help from police.

Bullet holes can be seen in the windows, on the steps, in the walls and in the couch.

Six people live in the targeted home, four of the occupants are children.

"We own our home. It's not so easy to just pick up and move and start all over," said Jackie Hundley, whose house was shot up. "This is our home. We shouldn’t have to be this afraid."

But Hundley is now thinking about moving. Her west side home has been shot up three separate times since the end of May. The second time, the family heard 38 shots, they said.

"I actually saw two guys in the front seat. They had their faces wrapped up… they rolled up the street, went around the corner, came back… and they started shooting at the house," Hundley said.

Hundley added that she believes the same suspect has been targeting the home, and that the shootings may have something to do with the murder of her brother, Ariel Harris, killed in 2022. A trial for the murder is about to begin.

"We already have a hole in our heart(s) from you taking him," Hundley said. "We don’t need nothing else coming back towards us to hurt us more than we already hurt."

According to the family, police told them they have stepped up patrols around their home, which was confirmed by Detroit police.

"The Detroit Police Department can confirm that there have been multiple reports made regarding this incident. Investigators are working tirelessly to apprehend the perpetuators responsible for these shootings. We need cooperation from the community, witnesses and involved parties to ultimately assist the Detroit Police Department in these type of matters. Officers have increased patrol in the area and are utilizing all available resources in our apprehension efforts," according to a statement from DPD.

"Whoever this is that's doing this to my family, can you just please stop?" said Rosalind Hearst, the mother of Harris, who was killed in 2022. "We’re go through enough losing my son. I can’t deal with another death, I can’t."