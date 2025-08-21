The Brief Detroit's emergency fleet is rolling out a new software that alerts nearby drivers that a first responder is in the area. The HAAS Alert Safety Cloud was developed at Newlab in Detroit and will be outfitted in DPD, DFD, and other public safety fleet vehicles. Drivers using Waze or Apple Maps, or use certain Stellantis or Volkswagen vehicles can receive the alerts.



The next time someone driving through Detroit comes across a first responder speeding toward an emergency call, they may know what to look out for before even seeing the flashing lights or hearing the siren.

That's thanks to a new cloud safety alert system that Detroit's emergency personnel will be outfitted with when responding to calls around the city.

Big picture view:

Crews from Detroit's fire department, its police department, and the rest of its public safety fleet are now outfitted with the HAAS Alert Safety Cloud, which notifies drivers nearby about approaching emergency vehicles.

It's an additional safety measure that attempts to protect both first responders and passenger vehicles on the road.

The technology's deployment follows a 10-month pilot program that sent more than a hundred thousand alerts to drivers who were near Detroit Fire Department rigs traveling to calls.

Depending on whether the driver has the applicable technology in their own possession, the new safety service can send messages to those using either Waze, Apple Maps, or drives certain Stellantis or Volkswagen models.

Cars made by either manufacturer after 2018 or 2014 respectively are compatible with the HAAS Alert Safety Cloud.

What they're saying:

Several agencies chimed in on the news, announced on Thursday.

"Detroit is leading the way in public safety innovation and investing in risk reduction," said Executive Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms. "Our emergency response times are now at historic lows — and with HAAS Alert, we now have another tool in our toolbox to help reduce collisions while we respond to calls for service. We’re grateful to City Council for their continued investment in public safety and for helping make this milestone possible."

"Providing the infrastructure to support the creation and deployment of advanced mobility technologies, here, in Detroit, is core to Michigan Central’s mission," Carolina Pluszczynski, Chief Operating Officer & Innovation Ecosystem Development for Michigan Central, echoed. "The integration of HAAS Alerts with Detroit’s public safety fleet is an example of real-world solutions coming from our campus and directly benefiting the local community with safer roadways."

Dig deeper:

While it's Detroit agencies that will utilize the tech, the developers also have a connection to the city.

Housed in Newlab at Michigan Central since 2022, the company leadership has worked closely with different departments to roll out the platform into Detroit's streets.

The incubator hub was intended for precisely this kind of service, HAAS Alert's chief executive said.

"This is a huge milestone — not just for HAAS Alert, but for public safety everywhere," said Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. "We are grateful to Newlab at Michigan Central and the City of Detroit for believing in our mission. The city’s commitment to innovation and safety is truly historic."

The Detroit City Council has already approved a three-year funding schedule for the service. The contract is worth $1.5 million.

