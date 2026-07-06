Detroit Fire Department urges safe generator use amid recent deaths

The Brief After severe weather ripped through the area on Friday, many people turned to generators while waiting for their power to be restored. In Sumpter Township, an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old died after police say a gas-powered generator was running inside a garage. Hours later in Melvindale, a 16-year-old was found dead inside the basement of his family's home. Police also found a generator had been operating indoors.



Three children are dead in two separate incidents, with officials saying the likely cause was carbon monoxide poisoning—a silent killer that first responders say is entirely preventable.

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After severe weather ripped through the area on Friday, many people turned to generators while waiting for their power to be restored. Generators themselves are safe if used properly, but time and time again, tragedy strikes.

"It happens every year, and it's one of my passions to let people know: don't put generators in any enclosed space," said Detroit Fire Prevention Chief Dennis Hunter.

In Sumpter Township, an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old died after police say a gas-powered generator was running inside a garage.

"The timing on how it can affect you can vary," said Hunter. "If you're in a small enclosure like a garage, that can build up within minutes. Same with a basement, maybe an hour. Within the whole house, if the exhaust is pouring in there, maybe after an hour or two it can build up inside your house."

Hours later in Melvindale, a 16-year-old was found dead inside the basement of his family's home. Police also found a generator had been operating indoors.

Neighbors told FOX 2 the boy's parents were overseas. Child Protective Services is investigating.

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Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, making it nearly impossible to detect until symptoms appear.

"Dizziness, headaches, nausea, cherry-red skin, and feeling a little sluggish," Hunter said, describing the warning signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Detroit Fire Prevention chief says functioning carbon monoxide detectors can often be the difference between life and death.

"They should be outside of every sleeping area, in your basement, and should be tested regularly, monthly," said Hunter.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, the general rule with generators is to always use them outdoors, at least 20 feet from the home, and point the exhaust away from doors, windows, and vents.

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