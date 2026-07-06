Motorcyclist hits speeds of 140, goes wrong way on I-75

The Brief Wild video showing a speeding motorcyclist leading to an arrest was posted by state police. The incident took place on June 22 with the suspect reaching speeds of 130-140 mph. The MSP Trooper 3 helicopter provided surveillance leading to the driver's arrest.



Newly released helicopter video by Michigan State Police showed the aerial pursuit of a motorcyclist who hit speeds of 130 and 140 miles per hour.

The backstory:

The incident, which took place on June 22, ended with the driver arrested and fortunately no injuries or crashes caused – despite the suspect at one point driving the wrong way on the freeway.

MSP Metro South troopers were assisted by Trooper 3 in the air which tracked the suspect down in video shared to X by the MSP Second District account.

The motorcyclist can be seen on the east side of Detroit when the surveillance begins, continuing on I-75.

"He's flying, 130-plus, 140," the pilot says over the radio. "Going through the John R, Nine Mile curve."

At I-75 and 13 Mile, the suspect faces the wrong way on the shoulder of the freeway then cuts across all lanes of traffic to use the on ramp at 14 Mile.

Davison Township police eventually arrested the suspect with Trooper 3's help.

"The coordinated efforts between our aviation unit and our law enforcement partners help enhance public safety while supporting successful outcomes during high-risk incidents," the MSP post on X said.