Dearborn community mourns for Fairlane Town Center shooting victims

The Brief Two men are dead after a shooting in Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn. Kimmalita Cain rushed to try to help Cameron Watkins after he was shot. She says she's not getting answers from Dearborn police.



Chaos erupted inside a crowded shopping mall as young men began shooting at each other Friday afternoon at Fairlane Town Center.

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Three young men had been shot and two were dead. They were identified as 19-year-old Cameron Watkins, who was about to become a father, and 19-year-old Keonte Seaborn.

Kimmalita Cain rushed to try to help Cameron Watkins after he was shot. Her daughter, Cania Cain, is eight months pregnant with Watkins' child. He died from his injuries, and now Cania is in jail.

"Somehow he put the gun in her purse, and I guess he must have pulled the gun out of her purse because at first, the story from Dearborn police was that they saw her hand him the gun," said Kimmalita Cain. "I'm like, there's no way y'all saw my daughter hand somebody a gun. My daughter doesn't even play like that. She doesn't touch guns. She doesn't even like fireworks."

She says she's not getting answers from Dearborn police.

"Y'all keep saying you're not holding her on any charges, so what is the hold up? Why aren't you letting my child out of here? She's eight months pregnant," Cain said.

Now her baby has no father, another mother has lost a son, and another senseless shooting has changed lives forever.

"I'm so tired of all this shooting, this beefing, this gangbanging. You're not going to get nowhere but to a funeral," said Cain. "It doesn't end until somebody is dead. Gun violence is not where it's at. We're all grieving. Both parties are grieving. Nobody got a win here. We all lost. We all lost somebody that was close to us."

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Dearborn Police said late Friday night that two people were in custody.

"Our detectives moved quickly to identify those responsible and took two into custody," Chief Issa Shahin said. "While this remains an active investigation, we want to reassure our community that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. We appreciate the swift response of our officers and the assistance of our regional law enforcement partners as we continue to seek justice for everyone affected by this tragic act of violence."

Police did not give any further details about the two people in custody.

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