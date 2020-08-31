Detroit Fire Dept. names new boat for heroic Sgt. who died rescuing 3 girls from Detroit River 

Monday was a celebration of courage for a Detroit fire department sergeant who lost his life while saving three women in the Detroit River earlier this month.

Sgt. Sivad Johnson, 49, was a 26-year veteran of the fire department and was at Belle Isle with his 10-year-old daughter on Friday. He heard witnesses say three young girls were drowning in the Detroit River.

He jumped in to save them but may have been dragged underwater by the rip-current. His body was recovered the next morning.

On Monday, his life was celebrated outside Detroit Public Safety Headquarters where his brother and firefighters remembered him.

"He was many things to many people but he was more than a brother to me, he was my best friend," said Jamal Johnson.

Sgt. Johnson was off duty that Friday when he heard the screams. He gave his phone and keys to his daughter and jumped in with others to help the girls.

He was the only one who didn't return to the shore.

"The Border Patrol, Coast Guard, Michigan State Police, all of our brothers and sister in blue, thank you for searching for our dear brother," Commissioner Erik Jones said.

The father of two and Detroit-native spent the majority of his life fighting fires and saving lives. Friends say it was in his blood and father and brother were also firefighters. That was who he was - on the job and off of it. He was also a motivational speaker, an accomplished chef, and more.

"Many of you know as an artist, and that he was, but I'm sure that the best masterpiece...was his two daughters," Jamal said.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist commended Sgt. Johnson's character and heroic actions. He won't be forgotten - something the Detroit Fire Department made sure of on Monday.

"To the family of Sgt Siva Johnson I would like to introduce the new fireboat 2, the Sivad Johnson," Jones said.

Those who knew the hero said he had a way of making everyone feel special.

"Anyone could spend one day or 1,000 days with him and easily feel like you have a great friend or brother for life," firefighter Roger Harper said.

With a final call for Sgt. Sivad Johnson, his brothers on the job said goodbye to this hero who lost his own life while saving others.