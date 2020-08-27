Detroit Fire Dept. Sgt. who died after rescuing 3 girls from Detroit River to be honored in memorial on Monday

article

A memorial for Detroit Fire Dept. Sergeant Sivad Johnson, who died after rescuing two girls in the Detroit River last week, will be held on Monday, Aug. 31.

Sgt. Johnson, 49, was a 26-year veteran of the fire department and was at Belle Isle with his 10-year-old daughter on Friday. He heard witnesses say three young girls were drowning in the Detroit River.

He gave his keys and phone to his daughter and then jumped into the river to save the girls. After all three were safely back on the shore, his daughter realized she couldn't see him and called 911 around 9 p.m.

It's believed Sgt. Johnson may have been dragged underwater by the rip-current. After an intense search Friday night, the search ended Saturday morning, when the DPD Dive Team recovered Sergeant Johnson’s body in the Detroit River.

A motivational speaker, and accomplished cook, Johnson was a 2017 medal of valor winner and a superhero according to his friends and family.

On Monday, Aug. 31, Sgt. Johnson will be honored during a memorial service in front of the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters. The Detroit Fire Department has asked a stream be provided at noon on Monday. FOX 2 plans to stream the memorial in its entirety starting at noon. You can watch it at fox2detroit.com/fox-2-live-events

Sergeant Johnson's family has published a GoFundMe account. Click here to view it.