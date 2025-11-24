Detroit fire lieutenant accused of fraud for clocking in while supposedly not working

The Brief A Detroit firefighter is accused of falsifying his time sheet. The report, which has just been made public, is roughly 200 pages long. James Hill-Harris is accused of fraud totaling 150 hours, or $120,000, over four years.



A Detroit firefighter is accused of fraud has been demoted following the findings of a city investigation.

Big picture view:

The report, which has just been made public, is roughly 200 pages long. It centers around three individuals: a lieutenant accused of fraud for clocking in when he allegedly wasn't working, and two supervisors who are accused of failing to catch the errors on the time sheet.

The firefighter in question, James Hill-Harris, has been a Detroit firefighter since 2000. His father, Walter Harris, was also a Detroit Fire Department firefighter and was killed in the line of duty in 2008 while fighting a fire started by an arsonist.

James Hill-Harris is accused of fraud totaling 150 hours, or $120,000, over four years. His hours recorded on his time sheet were determined by the city to be hours he was not actually working. The accusations first surfaced in 2022, but the alleged fraud dates back four years prior to 2018.

Leading the investigation was the Detroit Office of Inspector General, which reviewed phone records and time cards. They also allege that two supervisors within the department should have caught the fraud but did not.

What they're saying:

The commissioner says it will take more time to review and decide on any further discipline for the accused. Currently, Hill-Harris has been demoted from lieutenant to fire operations.

Regarding the issue of fraud, the Detroit Fire Department commissioner says they are already addressing the problem with a new payroll manager.

Meanwhile, Hill-Harris remains on the job.

"The member in question was discharged, and the union requested an appeal. We granted them an appeal, and they provided additional support on his behalf. At that time, we decided to keep him in the department; however, he did face demotion. His current status right now? He is in fire operations. He will be a firefighter," DFD Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms said.

FOX 2 reached out to Hill-Harris, who directed us to his attorney, who sent a statement:

"The Office of Inspector General was created to build trust. This final report abandons that mission. The OIG's report is factually incorrect, procedurally defective under § 7.5-311 of the Detroit City Charter, and defies common sense. The report suggests a predetermined conclusion and disregards sworn evidence submitted by decorated public servants who have served the City of Detroit for decades. We currently have no further comment."

-Robert Burton-Harris