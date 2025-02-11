Detroit fire officials warn about alternative heating sources including stoves, space heaters

The Brief A winter storm is expected in Metro Detroit Wednesday and overnight into Thursday morning. Detroit Fire officials are warning residents about alternative forms of heating their apartments and houses. Alternative heating sources include space heaters, stoves and generators.



A winter blast is closing in on Southeast Michigan, leaving some residents are concerned about heating their homes.

Officials are warning that alternative heating sources could put you and your family in danger.

"According to FEMA you probably have one out of every 73 fires are from people using alternative heating sources improperly," said Chief Fire Marshal Dennis Hunter, Detroit Fire.

Alternative heating sources include items like space heaters, stoves, and generators.

"A lot of those have deadly effects," he said. "Last year in city of Detroit we had 73 fires that were caused by alternative heating."

Related: Detroit winter storm timeline: 4 to 7 inches of snow starting on Wednesday

On Tuesday Detroit Fire wanted to increase awareness about home heating safety with officials saying the biggest culprit is space heaters.

"Over 50% of the alternative heating used by people are from space heaters," Hunter said. "Turn them off when you go to bed. You want to keep a three-foot safety zone around, you don’t want anything flammable (like) couches, curtains."

Also make sure your heater is UL Listed indicating it’s been tested and meets safety standards.

Some families seeking alternative heating sources turn to their stoves, but officials warn to think again.

"They can overheat, they can give off carbon monoxide," he said.

And speaking of carbon monoxide, they also warn if you lose power and use a generator for electricity, that beings another warning.

"Do not put that generator in your home, that carbon monoxide will build up very quickly," he said. "You have to have it outside the home at least 5 to 10 feet from your house."

The Detroit Fire Department is committed to keeping you and your family safe that’s why on Wednesday the 12th they will provide a webinar to provide even more information on fire safety and you don’t have to leave your home.

"We will cover home heating appliances, how to use them safely, The dos and the don’ts and people can ask questions," he said.

For a link to the Detroit Fire Department webinar, go HERE.

The Source: The source for this story was Chief Fire Marshal Dennis Hunter of Detroit Fire.

Detroit Fire Marshal Dennis Hunter, Detroit Fire.



