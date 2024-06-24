Detroit fire truck involved in crash on I-96 and Livernois

article

A Detroit fire truck and a car were involved in a crash Monday afternoon.

The fire truck was responding to a call when the crash took place on I-96 and Livernois Ave. in Detroit, around 5:30 p.m.

All parties involved sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to Detroit police.

It is unclear how many people were inside each vehicle.

The intersection was temporarily blocked off as police investigated.

No other details were provided at this time.