Detroit firefighters battle two fires near Detroit Golf Club

Detroit firefighters are working to put out at least two homes that are burning in Detroit.

Firefighters were called to the area of Geneva and Rosa Parks around 1:30 Friday afternoon to the fire. When they arrived, they found two homes full of smoke and flames. The area is just south of the Detroit Golf Club.

The homes are separated by just a few feet and both have other homes on the opposite sites.

It's believed the homes are vacant but that has not been confirmed by firefighters.

A previous version of this story indicated the fire was near I-96 and Grand Blvd. We regret the error.