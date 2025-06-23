Detroit Fireworks: Everything to know about the 2025 fireworks show

article

The Brief The 2025 Ford Fireworks are on Monday, June 23, at 10 p.m. Several roads and areas are closed as the city makes sur the show goes off without a hitch from the Detroit River. You can stream it here or watch it live in person in Detroit or in Canada.



The Ford Fireworks will light up the sky over the Detroit River on Monday night – 11 days before the Fourth of July.

This annual event draws huge crowds downtown but it also brings on road closures – so getting around the city will be tough if you haven't gone yet.

What time are the Ford Fireworks in Detroit?

Detroit's Ford Fireworks show starts around 10 p.m. and will be viewable from downtown Detroit and Windsor, Canada.

Where to watch Ford Fireworks

Stream it here!:

Right here saves you the drive and saves you the stress.

We'll be streaming from three different angles all night long.

Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza:

If you're wanting to stay in the city to catch the show, look no further than Detroit's iconic plazas.

Both Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza are open to the public, but pedestrian set-ups and/or gatherings will not be permitted before 2 p.m. on June 24.

Both plazas will be open until capacity is reached. No re-admittance into Hart Plaza or Spirit Plaza. Those entering either plaza will be subject to security screening. Coolers and backpacks will also be searched.

No tents, alcohol, drones, pets, or contraband (weapons, knives, etc.) will be allowed.

Flames or fires are prohibited, and cooking is prohibited.

Fireworks are not allowed.

Belle Isle:

Another great option is from the river itself – on Belle Ilse.

The city closed Belle Isle throughout the day on Monday to allow the island to be completely empty. It reopened at 2 p.m. with drivers lined up to pull onto the island to catch the show.

Belle Isle will remain open until the park reaches capacity. Once closed, it won't reopen until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Detroit road closures

If you are heading to the show, be ready to find different routes as there will be several road closures.

No northbound or southbound traffic will be allowed on Woodward Avenue beginning at Park and Witherell. Motorists may cross Woodward at John R/Clifford, Grand River, and State/Gratiot.

All streets south of Fort and west of Woodward will be closed.

All streets south of Congress and east of Woodward will be closed.

Beginning at 6 p.m., freeways will begin to close.

Detroit curfew

The curfew for minors 17 and under will be in effect from 8 p.m. on June 24 until 6 a.m. on June 25 for the area bounded by the Detroit River, Rosa Parks Blvd., Lodge Freeway, Fisher Freeway, the extension of Fisher Freeway east to include Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street, and Chene Park.

Violators will be taken to the Butzel Family Center at 7737 Kercheval, where they will be held until picked up by a parent or guardian.

People Mover stop closures

The Detroit People Mover will be open for the fireworks until midnight. Riders may exit at the Financial District Station for viewing at Spirit or Hart Plaza. Due to early closures at Huntington Place and Renaissance Center, trains will not stop at these stations after 2 p.m.