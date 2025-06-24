Detroit fireworks shooting: Residents shaken as suspects still on the run

The Brief Two suspects in the Ford Fireworks shooting remain at large; police seek help to identify them from video footage. A 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman were shot; police responded quickly but no arrests yet. Chief Bettison emphasizes safety in clean zones; Detroiters hope the incident doesn't tarnish the city's image.



The two suspects believed to be behind the Ford Fireworks shooting Monday night are still on the run.

The backstory:

Detroit police are searching for the shooter and his friend, who were caught on camera running into a nearby parking garage immediately after shots were fired.

Video capturing crowds of people running after shots were fired near the Ford Fireworks show is still replaying, shocking those hearing about what happened.

"It’s sad. It’s really sad because you want to have fun and stuff, but it sucks to have to worry about what’s going on around you," said Detroit resident Ella Thomas.

"It makes me sad because everybody already has an image of what the city is and how bad it is, but for the most part, when we come together for big things, we always seem to have a good time. It’s usually these young people," said resident Shira.

What they're saying:

Detroit police say it started with a fight. They say a 17-year-old male was the shooter’s target. The teen was shot along with an innocent bystander, a 22-year-old woman.

"I had officers right in the area. They responded immediately," Chief Todd Bettison said. "Thanks to video, we are able to zoom in and see exactly who was doing what and so know exactly who they are."

Cameras captured the alleged shooter and another person of interest running into a parking garage. The shooter was seen wearing a navy blue hoodie and matching shorts. Still, no arrests have been made.

Chief Todd Bettison noted this shooting happened outside the city’s clean zones, where metal detectors were placed to promote gun-free zones and help keep everyone safe.

"When I’m going before city council asking for clean zones and making sure that area is where people can view it safely, this is the reason why we ask," Bettison said.

What's next:

That hope is shared among Detroiters who don’t believe this one incident should tarnish the city’s image.

Police are still investigating and searching for those two suspects, encouraging them to turn themselves in. In the meantime, if you have any information or know those two, you’re asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.