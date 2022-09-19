Detroit Foodie Fair returns to Eastern Market this weekend

The Detroit Foodie Fair is back on at Eastern market this coming weekend with the annual edible bonanza kicking off in Shed 5.

The big day invites both experienced and novice chefs to the table for a "one-of-a-kind shopping and selling experience." There's a new segment of the food show with the event running alongside a vegan food fair as well.

The Detroit Foodie Fair is returning due to an overwhelming response the organizers said. From small-batch makers to food trucks, hand crafters and restaurants will all be in attendance at the show.

It will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, there will also be a chance for attendees at the free vent to vote for their favorite meals. They can scan a QR code to cast a vote on an online ballot. The votes will be tallied afterwards with the results being announced on social media.

Find more information at www.detroitfoodiefair.com.