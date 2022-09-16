Cider mill guide: Where to get donuts, apples this fall in Southeast Michigan
article
It's mid-way through September, which means cider mill season is in full swing!
Get your fix of cider, donuts, apples, other produce, and even hard ciders, at these Southeast Michigan cider mills.
Love a cider mill not listed? Let me know at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
- Alber Orchard & Cider Mill, Manchester
- Apple Charlies, New Boston
- Blake’s Orchard, Armada
- Blake's Lyon Township (Formerly Erwin Orchards)
- Detroit Farm & Cider, Detroit
- Dexter Cider Mill, Dexter
- Diehl’s Orchard & Cider Mill, Holly
- Erie Orchards and Cider Mills, Erie
- Forever Acres Farm, Britton
- Franklin Cider Mill, Bloomfield Hills
- Goodison Cider Mill, Rochester
- Hy’s Cider Mill, Bruce Township
- Long Family Orchard, Farm & Cider Mill. Commerce Township
- Obstbaum Orchards & Cider Mill, Northville
- Pankiewicz Cider Mill & Farm Market, Casco
- Parmenters Cider Mill, Northville
- Plymouth Orchards and Cider Mill, Plymouth
- Rochester Cider Mill, Rochester
- Spicer Orchards, Fenton
- Stony Creek Orchard & Cider, Bruce Township
- Three Cedars Farm, Northville
- Verellen Orchards & Cider, Washington
- Wasem Fruit Farm, Milan
- Westview Orchards, Washington
- Wiards Orchards County Fair & Store, Ypsilanti
- Yates Cider Mill, Rochester Hills
(Mobile users – If you can't see the map below, click here)