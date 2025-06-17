Sentencing adjourned for Detroit gas station clerk who killed customer

The Brief A Detroit gas station clerk who killed a customer during an argument will now be sentenced next week. A jury found Moad Al-Gaham guilty of second-degree murder and felony firearm. The unarmed victim was shot in the forehead after Al-Gaham locked him out of the gas station.



The sentencing of a Detroit gas station clerk who shot and killed an unarmed customer two years ago was adjourned Tuesday due to "significant errors" in the pre-sentencing report.

According to the court, Moad Al-Gaham's pre-sentencing report had the wrong conviction listed. Court documents show he was convicted of first-degree murder, but he was actually found guilty of second-degree murder. Additionally, the report was missing the sentencing guidelines for his case.

Al-Gaham will return to court on June 27 for sentencing after the report is fixed.

An interpreter speaks to Moab Al-Gaham in court on June 17, 2025

The backstory:

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Al-Gaham was working at a gas station in the 4410 block of Vernor Highway early June 5, 2023, when he got into a "heated exchange of words" with a customer named Anthony McNary. During that argument, authorities said McNay, 25, picked up a beef jerky stick and put it in his pocket.

Al-Gaham rifled through McNary's pocket to get the beef jerky, then forced him to leave the store when he tried to pay. Once McNary was outside, Al-Graham manually locked the door.

Moad Mohamed Al-Gaham

After, authorities said Al-Gaham pulled out a handgun, pointed it at McNary's forehead, and shot him through the door, killing him. The prosecutor said McNary was unarmed at the time.

The gas station was shut down after the shooting.

Last month, a jury found Al-Gaham guilty of second-degree murder and felony firearm.