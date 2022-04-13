Man killed while getting gas after leaving Detroit strip club; police seek persons of interest

A fatal shooting at a Detroit gas station earlier this year is still under investigation.

Dymaris Jones, 27, left Truth Gentleman’s Club around 2 a.m. Jan. 22 and went to a Citgo Gas Station at 7 Mile and Mound.

While at the gas station, someone in a black Dodge Charger shot Jones with a rifle.

Dymaris Jones

"The victim pulls in next to the pumps in a position that you would park to get gas, and the offenders pull in in the Charger firing multiple shots, striking the victim multiple times," said Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis. "We are able to identify two individuals who we think might have information that could aid our investigation."

Photos from inside the strip club show two men that police are looking for in connection to his murder because they were there at the same time Jones was.

Persons of interest

"We are asking FOX 2 viewers to take a look at those images and let us know who they. Please tell us who they are, so we can put the pieces together," McGinnis said.

Jones' family said he was a world champion video gamer. He was an only child and very close with his family, who now continues to seek answers.

"They’re suffering through this challenging and there is not a lot of answers, and we want to do what we can to provide them answers," McGinnis said.

Advertisement

A reward is offered for information. Submit a tip here.